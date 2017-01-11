Pages Navigation Menu

Obama bids America farewell

Posted on Jan 11, 2017

Outgoing US President Barack Hussein Obama returns to Washington today for the inauguration of his successor, Donald Trump as the 49th President of the country. Popular but politically humbled, Obama said goodbye to the nation yesterday in a dramatic reinterpretation of a presidential farewell address. Hoping to capitalize on a well of goodwill that’s expanded […]

