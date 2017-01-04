Obama calls Erdogan, commends progress against ISIL

U.S. President Barack Obama spoke on Wednesday by phone with Turkey’s President Recep Erdogan over the New Year attack and the progress made against ISIL in Iraq and Syria. The White House, in a readout said the U.S. President expressed his condolences for the many killed and wounded in the horrific terrorist attack against a…

The post Obama calls Erdogan, commends progress against ISIL appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

