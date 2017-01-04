Pages Navigation Menu

Obama calls Erdogan, commends progress against ISIL

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in World

U.S. President Barack Obama spoke on Wednesday by phone with Turkey’s President Recep Erdogan over the New Year attack and the progress made against ISIL in Iraq and Syria. The White House, in a readout said the U.S. President expressed his condolences for the many killed and wounded in the horrific terrorist attack against a…

