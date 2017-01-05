Obama defends health-care reforms, as Trump pushes repeal efforts
U.S. President Barack Obama and incoming Vice President Mike Pence, held duelling meetings with lawmakers on Wednesday, as Republicans begin efforts to repeal Obama’s signature health-care reforms. Obama was meeting with Democratic lawmakers at the Capitol to lay out a plan to protect the health insurance reforms known as Obama care from president-elect Donald Trump’s…
