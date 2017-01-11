Obama defends his legacy, democracy in farewell speech in Chicago

U.S. President Barack Obama returned to his adopted hometown of Chicago on Tuesday to defend his legacy. Obama urged Americans to protect democracy from challenges both at home and abroad, in his final public speech before he leaves office. “Yes we can; yes we did,’’ he said, echoing the slogan of his 2008 presidential campaign,…

