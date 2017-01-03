Obama delivers farewell address Jan. 10

Outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama has announced that he would deliver his farewell address on Jan. 10 “to say thank you” to Americans “and to offer some thoughts on where we all go from here”. Obama, in a message: “My farewell address” obtained by the Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday,…

