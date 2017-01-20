Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Obama: End of an era

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

AS MORTALS, human beings have come to live with the reality of the ephemeral nature of life in this world. Nothing, absolutely nothing, lasts forever as far as this planet is concerned. It seems like a day dream, but eight years have gone down the lane since what appeared like the Shakespearean tale told by […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Obama: End of an era appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.