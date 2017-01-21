Obama: Here’s what it’s like to have a drink with former US President

Kass was the Executive Director of Michelle Obama's campaign and Senior Policy Advisor for Nutrition Policy.

Sam Kass served as the first family’s personal chef from January 2009 to December 2014.

He also became the Executive Director of Michelle Obama’s campaign and Senior Policy Advisor for Nutrition Policy.

He spent a lot of time with the President, so it’s no surprise that they shared a few beers.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

