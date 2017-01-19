Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Obama: “I think we’re going to be OK”

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in United States, World | 0 comments

U.S. President Barack Obama reflected Wednesday on eight years in office and expressed optimism for the future of the United States, closing his last remarks to the press by declaring, “At my core, I think we’re going to be OK.” In his final press conference before Donald Trump is inaugurated as president on Friday, Obama…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Obama: “I think we’re going to be OK” appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.