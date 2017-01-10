Obama offered Playlist job – Vanguard
Vanguard
Obama offered Playlist job
Vanguard
Music streaming service Spotify has offered United States President Barack Obama a new position once his time in office comes to an end. Spotify CEO Daniel Ek tweeted the job listing for a “President of Playlists” specifically catered to Obama's skills …
