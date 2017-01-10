Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Obama offered Playlist job – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Obama offered Playlist job
Vanguard
Music streaming service Spotify has offered United States President Barack Obama a new position once his time in office comes to an end. Spotify CEO Daniel Ek tweeted the job listing for a “President of Playlists” specifically catered to Obama's skills
Spotify offers Barack Obama a job as 'President of Playlists'BBC News
Spotify offers President Obama a job post-White HouseAtlanta Journal Constitution
How President Obama left his musical markDeutsche Welle
The Boston Globe –The Daily Nonpareil –Creativity –Co.Create
all 100 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.