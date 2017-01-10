Obama offered Playlist job

Music streaming service Spotify has offered United States President Barack Obama a new position once his time in office comes to an end.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek tweeted the job listing for a “President of Playlists” specifically catered to Obama’s skills and accomplishments, as his eight-year tenure nears its end.

“Hey [Obama], I heard you were interested in a role at Spotify. Have you seen this one?” Ek wrote.

The position called for a minimum of eight years experience “running a highly-regarded nation” as well as a familiarity with the Spotify platform including programming playlists at a “federal level.”

“Anything from an eclectic summer playlist, to a celebratory, ‘I just found my birth certificate’ playlist,” the listing stated.

The desired candidate would also be required to “be nothing short of one of the greatest speakers of all time” and have a good rapport with high profile artists.

“Ever had Kendrick Lamar play at your birthday bash? We’d love to hear about it!” The listing read.

Perhaps the most lofty requirement mentioned in the listing is being the recipient of a Nobel Peace Prize, which Obama won in 2009.

If accepted for the position Obama would be required to identify, substantiate and analyze new playlists as well as “provide world-class leadership” to playlist editors and other Spotify supporting stats.

The post Obama offered Playlist job appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

