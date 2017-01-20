Obama out, Trump in: American presidential inauguration in pictures

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump takes the oath of office from Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (L) takes the oath of office as his wife Karen Pence looks on, on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP

Vice President Mike Pence, President-elect Donald Trump President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden on the podium before Trump's swearing in ceremony at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Paul J. Richards

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump (R) speaks to Vice President-elect Mike Pence on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/AFP

US President-elect Donald Trump gestures before being sworn in as President on January 20, 2017 at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTON

US President Barack Obama(R) and First Lady Michelle Obama(L) welcome Preisdent-elect Donald Trump(2nd-R) and his wife Melania to the White House in Washington, DC January 20, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON

US President Barack Obama(R) and First Lady Michelle Obama(L) welcome Preisdent-elect Donald Trump(2nd-R) and his wife Melania to the White House in Washington, DC January 20, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON

US Vice President Joe Biden(R)and his wife Jill(2nd-R) welcome Vice-president elect Mike Pence(L) and his wife Karen to the White House in Washington, DC January 20, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON

US President Barack Obama departs the Oval Office for the last time as president, at the White House in Washington, DC January 20, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON

Donald Trump (L) is sworn in as the 45th US president by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts in front of the Capitol in Washington on January 20, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Timothy A. CLARY

President-elect Donald Trump(C)is greeted by US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama(L) as he arrives at the White House in Washington, DC January 20, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON

US President Barack Obama walks through the colonnade as he departs the Oval Office for the last time as president, at the White House in Washington, DC January 20, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON

US Vice President Joe Biden(R)and his wife Jill(2nd-R) welcome Vice-president elect Mike Pence(L) and his wife Karen to the White House in Washington, DC January 20, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON

US President Barack Obama is seen in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC prior to departing for the last time as president January 20, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON

President-elect Donald Trump(C)is greeted by US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama(L) as he arrives at the White House in Washington, DC January 20, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON

US President Donald Trump speaks after being sworn in as President on January 20, 2017 at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTON

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP