Obama Recalls Worst Day As President; Breaks Down In Tears
The outgoing U.S. President, Barack Obama broke down in tears as he recalled one of his worst days as President with his 8-year tenure which ending on January 20. While reflecting on his legacies in a series of exit interviews, he said that the day he met with the parents of victims of the massacre…
The post Obama Recalls Worst Day As President; Breaks Down In Tears appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG