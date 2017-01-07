Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Obama Recalls Worst Day As President; Breaks Down In Tears

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in World | 0 comments

The outgoing U.S. President, Barack Obama broke down in tears as he recalled one of his worst days as President with his 8-year tenure which ending on January 20. While reflecting on his legacies in a series of exit interviews, he said that the day he met with the parents of victims of the massacre…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Obama Recalls Worst Day As President; Breaks Down In Tears appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.