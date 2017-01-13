Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundreds stranded – Yahoo News

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Yahoo News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundreds stranded
Yahoo News
Cuban migrants cross the border into El Paso, Texas, after arriving on a plane from Panama to Mexico, in Ciudad Juarez, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez/File Photo. More. By Elida Moreno. PANAMA CITY (Reuters) – Hundreds of Cubans who …
Cuban-Americans both celebrate, deplore end of 'wet foot, dry foot' policyFox News
Obama's Last-Minute Cuba Change Scrambles Immigration Politics, Disrupts LivesReason (blog)
Obama has axed immigration privileges for Cubans. Here's how they may try to get around it.Washington Post
Whitehouse.gov (press release) –Atlanta Journal Constitution –The Weekly Standard (blog) –wtkr.com
all 331 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.