Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundreds stranded – Yahoo News
|
Yahoo News
|
Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundreds stranded
Yahoo News
Cuban migrants cross the border into El Paso, Texas, after arriving on a plane from Panama to Mexico, in Ciudad Juarez, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez/File Photo. More. By Elida Moreno. PANAMA CITY (Reuters) – Hundreds of Cubans who …
Cuban-Americans both celebrate, deplore end of 'wet foot, dry foot' policy
Obama's Last-Minute Cuba Change Scrambles Immigration Politics, Disrupts Lives
Obama has axed immigration privileges for Cubans. Here's how they may try to get around it.
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG