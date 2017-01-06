Pages Navigation Menu

Obama sends delegation to Akufo-Addo inauguration

Posted on Jan 6, 2017

U.S. President Barack Obama has announced Linda Thomas-Greenfield to lead his Presidential Delegation to Ghana to attend the Jan. 7 inauguration of Nana Akufo-Addo as the President of Ghana. The U.S. Department of State stated this in a statement obtained by the Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York on Thursday.…

