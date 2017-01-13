Analysis: Joe Biden falls seven gets up eight – WRIC
|
WRIC
|
Analysis: Joe Biden falls seven gets up eight
WRIC
President Barack Obama presents Vice President Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). WASHINGTON (MEDIA …
One Week to Inauguration
Joe Biden on The View: Obama Medal of Freedom Honor Shocked the Hell Out of Me
In surprise farewell, Obama awards Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG