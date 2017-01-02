Pages Navigation Menu

Obama to deliver farewell address in Chicago on January 10

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in News, World | 0 comments

U.S. President Barack Obama will deliver a farewell address on Jan. 10 to reflect on his time in office and say thank you to his supporters, he said in an email statement released on Monday. Obama, noting that the first president of the United States, George Washington, had penned a farewell address in 1796, said…

