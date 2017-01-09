Obama to Trump: You can’t manage White House like family business
US President Barack Obama said in an interview broadcast Sunday that he has tried to impress upon president-elect Donald Trump that running the White House is different from any other job. The main thing he’s tried to convey is that there’s a difference between governing and campaigning, Obama said in the interview with ABC News. “What he has to appreciate is as soon as you walk into this office after you’ve been sworn in, you’re now in charge of the largest organisation on Earth,” Obama said.
