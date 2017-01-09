Pages Navigation Menu

Obama to Trump: You can’t manage White House like family business

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in United States, World | 0 comments

US President Barack Obama said in an interview broadcast Sunday that he has tried to impress upon president-elect Donald Trump that running the White House is different from any other job. The main thing he’s tried to convey is that there’s a difference between governing and campaigning, Obama said in the interview with ABC News.…

