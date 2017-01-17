Obama tried to stop ties between Japan and Russia – Minister
The Obama administration tried to stop Japan improving ties with Russia and receiving President Vladimir Putin, Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, said on Tuesday. Putin visited Japan in December. Russia and Japan signed numerous economic deals during Putin’s visit but made no big breakthrough on a territorial row that has over-shadowed ties since World War…
The post Obama tried to stop ties between Japan and Russia – Minister appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG