Obama tried to stop ties between Japan and Russia – Minister

The Obama administration tried to stop Japan improving ties with Russia and receiving President Vladimir Putin, Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, said on Tuesday. Putin visited Japan in December. Russia and Japan signed numerous economic deals during Putin’s visit but made no big breakthrough on a territorial row that has over-shadowed ties since World War…

The post Obama tried to stop ties between Japan and Russia – Minister appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

