Obama tried to stop ties between Japan and Russia – Minister

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in World | 0 comments

The Obama administration tried to stop Japan improving ties with Russia and receiving President Vladimir Putin, Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, said on Tuesday. Putin visited Japan in December. Russia and Japan signed numerous economic deals during Putin’s visit but made no big breakthrough on a territorial row that has over-shadowed ties since World War…

