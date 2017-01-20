Obama, Trump arrive at Capitol for swearing-in ceremony

Barack Obama and Donald Trump arrived at the US Capitol on Friday where the president-elect will be sworn in as the United States’ 45th head of state.

Obama and his wife Michelle left the White House for the last time after hosting Trump and the incoming first lady Melania for a traditional tea and coffee.

The two couples travelled in a joint motorcade for the 2.5 miles (four kilometers) down Pennsylvania Avenue to the inauguration ceremony at the Capitol.

