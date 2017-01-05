Obama: U.S president sends delegation to Akufo-Addo’s inauguration

A top delegation has been sent by President Obama to Ghana to attend the inauguration of president-elect, Akufo-Addo.

U.S. President Barack Obama has announced Linda Thomas-Greenfield to lead his Presidential Delegation to Ghana to attend the January 7, 2017 inauguration of Nana Akufo-Addo as the President of Ghana.

The U.S. Department of State stated this in a statement obtained by the Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York on Thursday.

“President Barack Obama today announced the designation of a Presidential Delegation to Ghana to attend the Inauguration of His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo on January 7, in Accra, Ghana.

“The Honorable Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, will lead the delegation.”

The statement also announced two other members of the presidential delegation.

They include Robert Jackson, U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Ghana, representing the U.S. Department of State.

The other is Karen Bass, representing the U.S. House of Representatives.

