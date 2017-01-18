Obama warns Trump against ‘sudden’ unilateral moves’ on Mideast conflict

President Barack Obama on Wednesday warned his successor Donald Trump against any “sudden, unilateral moves” on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, in an apparent reference to his plan to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“The president-elect will have his own policy,” Obama told his final news conference, two days before leaving office.

“But obviously it’s a volatile environment. What we have seen in the past is when some unilateral moves are made that speak to some of the core issues and sensitivities of either side, that can be explosive.”

The post Obama warns Trump against ‘sudden’ unilateral moves’ on Mideast conflict appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

