Obama Was A Groomsman At His Mate’s Wedding This Weekend [Images]

Just because you’re touted as the most powerful man in the world doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy your weekends, especially when you’re counting down the days until your reign is over.

Saturday was a special day for White House trip director and Obama personal aide Marvin Nicholson [above on scale], who tied the knot with Helen Pajcic in Jacksonville, Florida.

The two have shared a long-time friendship – during his term Nicholson has been responsible for planning the president’s trips, as well as joining in on golf days and playing cards aboard Air Force One.

The Daily Mail with this:

Nicholson and Pajcic both worked on Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign. Pajcic is the daughter of a longtime Obama fundraiser and – according to her LinkedIn profile – a special assistant at the Education Department. Obama has played 333 rounds of golf since taking office and Nicholson has joined in for 192 of them, making him the president’s most frequent golf buddy.

Some snaps:

Unfortunately he couldn’t hang around for the party, leaving shortly after the ceremony concluded.

Pretty decent line to drop at a party – “Barack? Yeah he was a groomsman at my wedding, no biggie”.

[source:dailymail]

