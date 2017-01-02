Obama wishes Sudan “peace with itself” on 61st Independence
The U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday congratulated Sudan on its 61st independence, wishing the country “peace with itself and its neighbours”. The U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, in a statement, wished that Sudan experience sustainable peace, reconciliation and development in the country. “On behalf of President Obama and the American people, I congratulate…
