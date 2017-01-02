Obama wishes Sudan “peace with itself” on 61st Independence

The U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday congratulated Sudan on its 61st independence, wishing the country “peace with itself and its neighbours”. The U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, in a statement, wished that Sudan experience sustainable peace, reconciliation and development in the country. “On behalf of President Obama and the American people, I congratulate…

The post Obama wishes Sudan “peace with itself” on 61st Independence appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

