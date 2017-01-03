ObamaCare doesn’t work, unaffordable’ – Trump

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump says the foremost legacy policy of the President Barack Obama’s administration, the Affordable Care Act, neither works nor is it affordable. Trump took to twitter on Tuesday to criticise the U.S. healthcare reform law that expands and improves access to care and curbs spending through regulations and taxes, had witnessed astronomical…

The post ObamaCare doesn’t work, unaffordable’ – Trump appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

