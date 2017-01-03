Pages Navigation Menu

ObamaCare doesn’t work, unaffordable’ – Trump

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in World | 0 comments

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump says the foremost legacy policy of the President Barack Obama’s administration, the Affordable Care Act, neither works nor is it affordable. Trump took to twitter on Tuesday to criticise the U.S. healthcare reform law that expands and improves access to care and curbs spending through regulations and taxes, had witnessed astronomical…

The post ObamaCare doesn't work, unaffordable' – Trump appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

