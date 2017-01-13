Pages Navigation Menu

Obama’s dog bites White House guest (photo)

Posted on Jan 13, 2017

A White House visitor suffered a cut below her eye Monday after she was bitten by the first family’s dog, Sunny.

The 18-year-old, who was not identified, was bitten when she went to pet the 4-year-old Portuguese Water Dog.

TMZ reports that the bite left a gash under the girl’s eye and she was treated by the Obama’s family
doctor who said she needed stitches.

This is not the first time Sunny made headlines. In 2013, the $2,500-dog jumped on a toddler during a holiday party while being held by the first lady. In that instance, the girl was fine, Sunny even reportedly licked her face.

Photo credit – TMZ

