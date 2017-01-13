Obama’s dog bites White House guest (photo)
The 18-year-old, who was not identified, was bitten when she went to pet the 4-year-old Portuguese Water Dog.
TMZ reports that the bite left a gash under the girl’s eye and she was treated by the Obama’s family
doctor who said she needed stitches.
This is not the first time Sunny made headlines. In 2013, the $2,500-dog jumped on a toddler during a holiday party while being held by the first lady. In that instance, the girl was fine, Sunny even reportedly licked her face.
Photo credit – TMZ
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG