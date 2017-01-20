Obamas Welcome Trumps To White House | Watch
Earlier today, Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill welcome Vice President-Elect Mike Pence and his wife Karen to the White House. Then President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle welcome President-Elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania to the White House. Watch that historic moment below.
