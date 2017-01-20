Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Obamas Welcome Trumps To White House | Watch

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Earlier today, Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill welcome Vice President-Elect Mike Pence and his wife Karen to the White House. Then President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle welcome President-Elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania to the White House. Watch that historic moment below.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Obamas Welcome Trumps To White House | Watch appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.