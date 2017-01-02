Obasanjo created political problems for Ndigbo – MASSOB

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, on Monday warned Ndigbo to beware of former President Olusegun Obasanjo. The group described a recent ‘romance’ between Obasanjo and some Igbo leaders as ‘ominous.’‎ According to MASSOB, the Igbo, especially politicians, should avoid Obasanjo, whom it said would rather add more salt […]