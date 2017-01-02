Obasanjo, Gowon, Ekwueme, others sing for peaceful Nigeria this year [VIDEO]
A video has surfaced online showing former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, ex- Military Head of State, Yakubu Gowon among other leaders singing for a greater and peaceful nation this year. Other leaders seen singing in the video include, a former Vice President, Alex Ekwueme and ex-interim President, Ernest Shonekan, de-facto Vice President under the Ibrahim Babangida […]
Obasanjo, Gowon, Ekwueme, others sing for peaceful Nigeria this year [VIDEO]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG