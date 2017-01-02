Pages Navigation Menu

Obasanjo, Gowon, Ekwueme, others sing for peaceful Nigeria this year [VIDEO]

Posted on Jan 2, 2017

A video has surfaced online showing former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, ex- Military Head of State, Yakubu Gowon among other leaders singing for a greater and peaceful nation this year. Other leaders seen singing in the video include, a former Vice President, Alex Ekwueme and ex-interim President, Ernest Shonekan, de-facto Vice President under the Ibrahim Babangida […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

