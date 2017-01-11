Obasanjo Kick Starts Program To Achieve Zero Hunger By 2030

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Wednesday, kick started the programme to achieve Zero Hunger in Nigeria by 2030.

The programme commences in 4 pilot states including Benue, Ebonyi, Ogun and Sokoto states respectively.

Speaking in his remarks at the launch of Nigeria Zero Hunger Strategy in Abuja, Obasanjo who is the Chairman of the Zero Hunger Forum said “the Zero Hunger Strategic Review was not an attempt to change any government policies”.

In his words, “As this synthesis Report demonstrates ,the initiative was undertaken to support and encourage government to implement the policies, strategies, plans and programs that have been formulated over many to do so with a focus on achieving Sustainable Development Goals 2 by 2030, if not earlier”.

The former president said” there has never been a shortage of good prescriptions and reports for reducing hunger in Nigeria, but the implementation of these have been poor and unsustained.

This time around and with the establishment of the Nigeria Zero Hunger Forum based at IITA, we will ensure that recommendations contained in this synthesis report and the individual sub committee reports are implemented. We must do all we can so that this effort does not suffer the fate of previous endeavors” he said.

“I expect that the actions recommended in our report will be implemented in all 36 states plus Abuja starting in January 2017.

“The Nigeria Zero Hunger Forum will support, encourage and monitor progress in Benue,Ebonyi,Ogun and Sokoto. During 2017/2018”. He said, adding that the governors of these states had already agreed they will make implementing the Zero Hunger Roadmap a Priority.

He added that “In January 2019,eight more states will be added to our focus and by January 2021,all 36 States plus Abuja will be included. The Forum will embark on Six monthly progress report in the focus states and annual progress report on the National Synthesis Report.”

He maintained that the key to achieving depends on implementation and out collective will. He reiterated that ” The task of attaining Zero Hunger in Nigeria cannot be left to the government alone,neither can it be left to the Civil Society nor the Private Sector”

“There must be strong support for farmers at al levels and for producers or farmers organizations and government must additionally provide the right policies,regulations,incentives” he said, adding that “We must address the humanitarian situation in the North East and put into place holistic development and growth solutions that will make it difficult for insurrections to take roots”.

“We must create strong leadership and strong institutions and we must in addition build adequate Infrastructure to make room for local and foreign and private sector investment”.

The Chairman appealed for everyone to make special,effort to ensure that farmers will have sufficient quantities of good quality fertiliser,seeds and other inputs available in time for the 2017 planting season.

Speaking on behalf of members of the sub-committee, Dr Tony Elumelu commended President Buhari for endorsing the program and former President Obasanjo for his unrelenting commitment to the program.

Speaking on funding for the Program, Dr Elumelu said “the committee had looked at Private sector having a key role to play,donor agencies and the banking sector as well as recognising efforts of philanthropist committing resources lo entrepreneurs in the public sector”.

Also speaking, Director General of the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture( IITA)Dr Nteranya Sangiga said “the report is innovative for being the first among the Sustainable Development Goals( SDGs) goals that integrate major elements of agriculture such as food and nutrition.

He said “the IITA is ready to support the program and can offer advance technology to help achieve the. Zero Hunger in Nigeria by 2030”.

Supporting technical partners for the Program include the IITA, AfDB,WFP, FAO, UNICEF and IFAD.

