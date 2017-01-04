Pages Navigation Menu

Obasanjo to Awujale: Your book full of untruths, hate, speculations

Posted on Jan 4, 2017

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has written to the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, describing the monarch as a serial liar and a manipulative rumour monger. In the letter dated December 30, 2016 but obtained by PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, Mr. Obasanjo described the claims made about him by the Awujale in his autobiography as a tissue of lies and untruths.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

