Obasanjo Unveils Programme To Achieve Zero Hunger By 2030

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has yesterday unveiled a programme aimed to achieve zero hunger in Nigeria by 2030.

The programme commences in 4 pilot states including Benue, Ebonyi, Ogun and Sokoto states respectively.

Speaking in his remarks at the launch of Nigeria Zero Hunger Strategy in Abuja, Obasanjo who is the chairman of the Zero Hunger Forum said “the Zero Hunger Strategic Review was not an attempt to change any government policy”.

In his words “As this synthesis report demonstrates, the initiative was undertaken to support and encourage government to implement the policies, strategies, plans and programs that have been formulated. To do so with a focus on achieving Sustainable Development Goals 2 by 2030, if not earlier.”

The former President said, “there has never been a shortage of good prescriptions and reports for reducing hunger in Nigeria, but the implementation of these have been poor and unsustained.

“This time around and with the establishment of the Nigeria Zero Hunger Forum based at IITA, we will ensure that recommendations contained in this synthesis report and the individual sub committee reports are implemented. We must do all we can so that this effort does not suffer the fate of previous endeavors.”

He added “I expect that the actions recommended in our report will be implemented in all 36 states plus Abuja starting in January 2017.

“The Nigeria Zero Hunger Forum will support, encourage and monitor progress in Benue, Ebonyi, Ogun and Sokoto. During 2017/2018.”

He said, that the governors of these states had given him assurances that they will make implementing the Zero Hunger Roadmap a priority.

He added that “ In January 2019, eight more states will be added to our focus and by January 2021, all the 36 States plus Abuja will be included. The Forum will embark on six monthly progress report in the focus states and annual progress report on the National Synthesis Report.”

He maintained that the key to achieving the zero hunger depends on implementation and collective will of all stakeholders.

He noted that “The task of attaining Zero Hunger in Nigeria cannot be left to the government alone, neither can it be left to the Civil Society nor the Private Sector.

“There must be strong support for farmers at al levels and for producers or farmers organizations and government must additionally provide the right policies, regulations, and incentives.”

