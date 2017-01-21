Obasanjo Urges Nigerian Leaders To Emulate Him, Jonathan

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday called on Nigerian leaders to emulate him and Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

Obasanjo stated this after a closed door meeting with former president Jonathan at his Ibogun Olaogun country home in Ifo Local government area of Ogun State.

Jonathan arrived at Obasanjo’s village in company of former Minister of Special Duties, Kabiru Turaki and other close aides shortly before noon.

The private meeting lasted for about one hour and a half. The visit came amid reports of reconciliation moves between the two former presidents ahead of 2019 polls.

Obasanjo in a brief remark after the meeting, tasked leaders across the world to learn from the exemplary leadership style of himself and that of Jonathan.

The former President urged Nigerians, especially the leaders to continue working together for the success of the country, saying “Nigeria is a good country and we must never be tired of lifting the country up to the height that God has created it to be.

“God has created it to be and God did not make a mistake when he put all of us together and if He doesn’t want us to be together no power in the world would have made us come together”, he added.

He charged Jonathan to contribute his own quota to the development of the country and the African continent at large.

“I believe that not only Nigeria, West Africa and Africa and indeed the world will continue to tap into our experiences, our wisdom and I hope and pray that when the call is made to you will be more than

ready to put your experience, the lessons you have learnt into the service of this country, for African and indeed for humanity in general.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

