Obasanjo urges Nigerians to go back to basics socially, economically, politically, spiritually

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged Nigerians to go socially, economically, politically and spiritually back to the basic. This came as he said that he is looking forward to a better 2017 that will make very thing new for Nigeria.

Obsanjos made this after a church service in Abeokuta.

He said that Nigeria should go back socially, economically, politically and even spiritually to the fundamentals.

‘We are looking forward with hope to a better year than the one we have just got out off.

‘And there is no reason why it should not be in every sense of the word socially, economically, politically and even spiritually so am looking forward to the 2017 that will make everything news for Nigeria.

‘I think we have to go back to the basic, fundamentals. The fundamentals of economic recovery and growth I believe that if we do that we will get there’

