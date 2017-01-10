Obasanjo/Awujale Feud: Ogundokun Calls For Truce

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, have been advised to sheathe their swords to curtail further outburst that could lead to disrespect for the two elder statesmen.

Speaking with newsmen in Osogbo, Osun State, High Chief Abiola Ogundokun, appealed to the duo to give peace a chance over recent altercations between them because of an issue involving the chairman of Globacom Communications, Mike Adenuga, Jr,

He urged them to remember that many Nigerians are looking up to them as leaders worthy of emulation adding that there were many channels open to them to resolve their differences other than media war.

Ogundokun said he could still remember how Obasanjo intervened and resolved the feud between Oba Adetona and the former Ogun State governor, Chief Olabisi Onabanjo, saying that the duo should think of the good things that they have shared in the past.

He said, “Both former President Obasanjo and Oba Adetona are respected leaders and they should not forget that all eyes are on them because many Nigerians are looking on to see how they would be able to resolve their differences amicably. I believe former President Obasanjo deserve the confidence of Oba Adetona before he wrote the book, which is causing problem between them.

“I suggest to Yoruba leaders to employ the tools of discipline, love and respect for one another before committing any matter to book. Once there is a disaffection as a result of sharp disagreement on issues its wound hardly heals. We should note that leaders in other tribes don’t fight dirty on the pages of the newspapers.”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

