Nigeria: Shot Dead By Robbers, 82-Year-Old ‘Mama G’ Begins Home Journey – AllAfrica.com

Jan 6, 2017


Vanguard

Nigeria: Shot Dead By Robbers, 82-Year-Old 'Mama G' Begins Home Journey
AllAfrica.com
Grace Onaiwu Omoigui, teacher, lawyer and magistrate, killed by dare devil robbers, begins her journey to immortality Friday, January 6. Fondly called 'Mama G' by her children, neighbours and well-wishers, Mrs Omoigui (nee Elekhuoba Iyeye …
