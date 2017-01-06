Obaseki attributes Nigeria’s unity to ex-servicemen’s contributions

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, yesterday said the continuous coexistence of Nigeria as one nation, was attributable to the huge contributions of ex-servicemen.

The governor spoke at the launch of the ‘emblem appeal fund’ at the 2017, Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration at Urhokpota Hall, King’s Square, in Benin City.

Governor Obaseki, who appreciated the huge sacrifices of the ex-servicemen, said their huge sacrifices have been responsible for the peace and unity being enjoyed today in the country.

According to him: “The fact that we have a country today is as a result of the sacrifices of these great men. So, we do not always take it for granted that Nigeria is what it is today because God made it so. Yes, God did it, but some people have sacrificed their lives to make sure this country remains united and to that, we say, we are very grateful. I want to also use this opportunity to thank you for the role you played and the support you gave to the government of Edo State particularly during the election in the state last year.

“I have listened to your request and I want to assure you that this administration will consolidate and continue to work with you. We must also incorporate you into our programme, especially in the area of agriculture. I make a commitment to you today that we will carry you along and will ask you to participate in our out grower programme.

“I know that most of you are retired but not tired. The proposal we received from you indicating that you are ready to assist us as regards the community policing, I have studied the proposal and will get back to you in a few weeks.

“In my New Year’s Day broadcast, I said, none is happy unless all are happy. We shall not compromise on assisting you especially in providing wheel chairs and artificial limbs to some of your members who need them.”

Earlier, the Assistant Commandant General, Nigeria Legion, Edo State Command, Osawaru Johnbull Awanbor expressed delight over this year’s launch of the emblem appeal fund.

The post Obaseki attributes Nigeria’s unity to ex-servicemen’s contributions appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

