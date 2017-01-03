Obaseki bans Oshiomohole’s private tax collectors
Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has assured the people of the state of a quick economic recovery in 2017. Obaseki also announced the prohibition of activities of private tax collectors contracted during the administration of ex-Governor Adams Oshiomhole to collect levies for the State Government. The governor, in his address to the people, expressed gratitude […]
