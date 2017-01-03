Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Obaseki bans Oshiomohole’s private tax collectors

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

obaseki-2

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has assured the people of the state of a quick economic recovery in 2017. Obaseki also announced the prohibition of activities of private tax collectors contracted during the administration of ex-Governor Adams Oshiomhole to collect levies for the State Government. The governor, in his address to the people, expressed gratitude […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Obaseki bans Oshiomohole’s private tax collectors

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.