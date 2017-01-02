Obaseki bans private tax collectors in Edo

GOvernOr Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has announced the immediate prohibition of private tax collectors in the state The governor said in a statewide broadcast to the people that with effect from January 1, 2017, only employees of the state and local governments could collect taxes and levies in state. “I must quickly mention that […]

The post Obaseki bans private tax collectors in Edo appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

