Obaseki bans private tax collectors in Edo

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Business, News | 0 comments

GOvernOr Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has announced the immediate prohibition of private tax collectors in the state The governor said in a statewide broadcast to the people that with effect from January 1, 2017, only employees of the state and local governments could collect taxes and levies in state. “I must quickly mention that […]

