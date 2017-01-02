Obaseki bans private tax collectors, promises better Edo

To instil orderliness in the system, the Edo government has outlawed private collection of taxes in the state.

Governor Godwin Obaseki, who handed the ban in a state-wide broadcast yesterday in Benin City, said taxes and levies were to be collected henceforth by government officials only. He assured visitors and residents of continued safety.

“I must quickly mention that one issue that continues to agitate Edo people is the lawless activities of some individuals who persist in harassing and extorting innocent citizens under the guise of collecting taxes and levies.

“The laws of our country vest the responsibility for collecting taxes exclusively on the three tiers of government – federal, state and local governments.

“Consequently, with effect from today (yesterday), only employees of government can collect taxes and levies in the state.

“All arrangements to collect taxes or levies entered into by any state or local government agency in Edo State, cease to be valid with effect from today (yesterday),’’ the governor ordered.

He urged the citizens not to cave in to any form of intimidation, but should rather “call or alert law enforcement agencies if they find anyone involved in such nefarious activities.”

