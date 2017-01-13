Pages Navigation Menu

Obaseki commissions SEEFOR projects, calls for more support – Nigerian Observer

Obaseki commissions SEEFOR projects, calls for more support
Nigerian Observer
BENIN CITY – Governor Godwin Obaseki has called for more public-private partnership in Edo State, even as he commissioned six projects in Igarra, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area. The State Employment and Expenditure for Results (SEEFOR) …

