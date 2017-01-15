Obaseki commissions SEEFOR projects, calls for more support

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has called for more public-private partnership even as he commissioned six projects in Igarra, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area.

The State Employment and Expenditure for Results, SEEFOR, completed the projects which included a 300KVA transformer at Ogogoro road and renovation of 2.4km Momodu Ajayi road at Akoko-Edo Local Government Area in Edo North Senatorial District of the state.

Speaking during the commissioning of the projects at Igarra, Obaseki, represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Taiwo Akerele, urged the people to be more committed to the state’s development to enjoy a better standard of living.

He noted that the state government adopted counterpart funding to complete the projects with international partners and the community also contributing to the development, saying government was collaborating with the United Nations, UN, World Bank and other developmental partners to assist with resources through counterpart funding to ensure improved quality of life of the people.

He said: “What we have witnessed today is a replication of what is happening across the state. To attract more development, every community in the state must be organised and have a Community Development Association. They must have a community development account where resources can be pooled to support developmental projects such as those of World Bank, EU and other developmental agencies. This is so because when communities contribute in project execution, they have ownership and protect such projects.”

The post Obaseki commissions SEEFOR projects, calls for more support appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

