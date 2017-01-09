Obaseki inaugurates Family Court



Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Monday in Benin inaugurated the Family Court, to exclusively handle matters pertaining to children in both civil and criminal matters.

He said if Nigeria could implement the family court, it would go a long way to address some of the challenges facing families.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Mr Philip Shaibu, assured that the government would support the judiciary, especially as the 2017 appropriation bill provides for infrastructural development.

He said that government would provide more courts as well as improve on the welfare of judges and judicial workers .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inauguration of the court marks the beginning of the implementation of the Edo State Child Rights Bill.

The bill was passed into law in 2007 and was assented to by former governor, Oserhiemen Osunbor.

The Chief Judge, Justice Cromwell Idahosa, who spoke, said that the Child Rights Bill extensively caters for the interest and rights of the child.

Idahosa added that the court shall have exclusive jurisdiction to handle all matters pertaining to children in both civil and criminal matters.

“With the inauguration of this court, there shall now be speedy trials in matters relating to children’s welfare and protection, specifically from undue exposure and exploitation.

“The court will strive to provide families with the best possible outcome in child rights’ cases in accordance with the law and best global practices, he said.

Edo Chairman, Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Mr Ede Asenoguan, said the inauguration would place the state amongst the few states in the country that have established the family court.

“We are happy that today, our collective dream of caring for the rights of our children has been given a boost by this inauguration.

“Certainly, our children deserve the best and I believe that no effort shall be spared in ensuring that the rights of children are protected and enforced whenever or wherever same is breached or violated, “he said.

