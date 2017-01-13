Obaseki kick-starts 200,000 jobs creation agenda with engagement of female mechanics

…women troop to centre for registration

…commence repairs on government vehicles

In line with his administration agenda to create over 200,000 jobs in the next four years, Edo State government has formally engaged the service of female mechanics in the maintenance and repairs of government-owned vehicles in the state.

BusinessDay reports that several vehicles have already been assembled at the Government House mechanic workshop for the female mechanics to work on.

The founder of Lady Mechanic Initiative, Sandra Aguebor who spoke to newsmen at government house in Benin- City on Thursday added that about over 20 women whose ages ranged between 20 and 50 years have already indicated interest to be trained as mechanic by the body.

Aguebor said the initiative was geared towards the fulfillment of the state government policy to create of 200,000 jobs in the next four year.

She also disclosed that drivers of the vehicles would be trained for free by the organization periodically on the handling of government vehicles using the modern motoring technology.

She explained that the women would be trained on the preferred area of interest such as panel beater, female mechanic driver among others.

Aguebor who said she is the first female mechanic in the country and a product of the now moribund Benin Technical College noted that the initiative would empower the women economically, socially and technological to be able to navigate themselves out of poverty.

She posited that her coming to the state was facilitated by the Edo State First Lady, Betsy Obaseki to contribute her quotas to the human capital development of the Edo womenfolk.

‘’Now I am back home and I specifically tell you that I was brought back to the state by Her Excellency, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, the first lady of Edo. She has to root me from Lagos saying that you have been doing a lot everywhere we need you to come and also do something here and this is how you find me here.

In fact what has brought me to the state is God blessing and I see it as something that I will be able to impact a lot in this administration as well as future administration and generation to come because I believe that when you empower somebody you are getting them off the streets, making them being useful to themselves economically, socially and technologically in which crimes and social vices are being reduced.

‘’ When you do all these you will see that a whole a lot of crimes are being reduced in the state because when you empower one girl is like you have empower a community and the news start spreading. As you are seeing they came from different community and ethnic background within and outside the state’’, she said.

She further explained that the Lady Mechanic Initiative had since 2010 been training women mechanics in the state, noting that the training was sponsored by Coca Cola Nigeria Bottling Company.

She said 100 females have trained in the state both for auto-electricians and female mechanics and that it has been partnering with about 25 mechanic workshop in Benin- City to train the female mechanics.

‘’Formerly we were working with about 25 mechanic workshop in Benin-City in partnership. We paid these girls to learn and they don’t pay anything. The training for the lady mechanic is all free and we pay them to learn.

‘’So it is a welcome idea to us in the state. And this to us will eliminate poverty among women, reduce trafficking among our sisters being deceived for a greener pasture abroad which is never there, it will make them more productive and to us it will make women more hard working that the nation known Edo women to be long before now that they are very strong women and very hard working women that I have proven to the world because I am from Edo State’’, she stated.

