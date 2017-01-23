Obaseki Sets To Tackle Menace of Street Children In Edo

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said the state government would partner religious bodies to address the menace of street trading by children.

Governor Obaseki disclosed this when the Prelate of the Methodist Church, Nigeria, Dr Samuel Uche and other clerics paid him a courtesy visit in Government House in Benin on Monday.

According to the governor, the issue of street children is worrisome and of great concern to the state government.

“We want to work with relevant stakeholders to know the numbers of these street children in the state especially in Benin and proffer solution.

“We believe that the religious bodies in the state can play a great role in this regard”, he said.

The governor, who appreciated the role of religious bodies in ensuring peaceful coexistence in any society, opined that the state and religious body must work in harmony.

He therefore said that his administration would consolidate on the achievements of his predecessor to ensure more meaningful developments were realized in the state.

He also assured the prelate of his administration’s support in the building of a Methodist Vocational Secondary school in the state.

Earlier, the Prelate commended the governor for his victory on the 2016 Edo polls and advised him to give the welfare of staff and retirees a first line charge.

The Prelate also advised the governor to build on the achievement of his predecessor and see himself as a governor to every Edo citizen.

He then prayed for peaceful coexistence in the state and urged youths to shun vices.

His Eminence however, sought the support of the state government in the acquisition of parcel of land for a Methodist Secondary school for the establishment of a vocation training centre in the state.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

