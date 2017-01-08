Obaseki sets up committee to harmonize revenue collection in Edo

By SIMON EBEGBULEM

GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has set up a committee, headed by his deputy, Philip Shaibu, to fine tune a bill which will harmonize collection of revenues in the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

When the committee concludes its assignment, it is expected to send the bill, tagged, “A Bill for the State, Local Government Uniform Levies, Rates, Fees and Charges Law 2017”, to the state House of Assembly for approval.

The Chairman of the state Internal Revenue Service, Chief Oseni Elamah, who disclosed this after a meeting with Obaseki, yesterday, said the bill, if passed into law, will eliminate double taxation and also encouraged the use of POS or revenue scratch cards. He reiterated the banning of all revenue consultants, agents or contractors in the state. “The committee seeks a system that will be transparent, accountable and treat Edo people with dignity in the collection of revenue”, Elamah said.

“The committee will work out the bill before January 15 this year and will forward it to the state House of Assembly for due consideration”.

