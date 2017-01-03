Obaseki terminates contract of private revenue collectors

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has in his New Year message announced the termination of the contract of private revenue collectors in the state.

The immediate past government under the leadership of Adams Oshiomhole had awarded the collection of internally generated revenue to private tax consultants.

Some of the revenue collectors include Akugbe Ventures, Road Transport Employer Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Driver Welfare, and Professional Drivers on Wheels, among others.

Recall that the Adams Oshiomhole administration had on several occasions banned and unbanned the activities of the private revenue collectors in the state.

Obaseki made the pronouncement in his New Year broadcast to the people of the state in Benin City on Sunday, and assured the people of a quick economic recovery in 2017 fiscal year.

He noted that his administration would not betray the confidence of the people of the state who gave him the electoral mandate on September 28, 2016 governorship election to govern them.

According to Obaseki, I would like to use the occasion to express my profound gratitude and appreciation to you for overwhelmingly entrusting me with the responsibility to take charge and to steer the socio-economic and political destiny of our beloved state in the next four years.

“I am aware of the enormity of the trust and confidence you have reposed in me and by the grace of God Almighty I will meet your expectations,’’ he said.

He explained that the laws of the country vested the responsibility of collecting taxes exclusively on the three tiers of governments.

“I must quickly mention that one issue that continues to agitate Edo people is the lawless activities of some individuals who persist in harassing and extorting innocent citizens under the guise of collecting taxes and levies.

The laws of our country vest the responsibility for collecting taxes exclusively on the three tiers of government i.e. Federal, State and local governments. Consequently, with effect from today, January 01 2017, only employees of government can collect taxes and levies in Edo state.

“All arrangements to collect taxes or levies entered into by any state or local government agency in Edo state, ceases to be valid with effect from today,’’ he said.

He urged the people not to heed to any form of intimidation from any quarters, advising that any person or group of persons being harassed by the disbanded revenue collectors should “call or alert law enforcement agencies if they find anyone involved in such nefarious activities.”

The governor further announced the setting up of a seven-man high-powered committee to be chaired by Gregory Ero to establish Gelegele as a foremost economic and industrial hub in the country.

He opined that the development of Gelegele as a port and industrial zone was of high priority to the government and people of Edo State, as it would improve the economic competitiveness of the state.

He therefore said his government would speedily put in place mechanisms, policies and programmes that would galvanise the economy of the state and make it haven for investments.

