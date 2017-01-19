Obaseki vows to strengthen judiciary, enforce rule of law – Vanguard
The Punch
Obaseki vows to strengthen judiciary, enforce rule of law
Vanguard
BENIN—GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, yesterday, expressed his desire to strengthen the state judiciary with a view to ensuring sanity and enforcement of rule of law to provide conducive environment for investors. Obaseki, who spoke when he …
