Obaseki woos Chinese investors to establish power plant in Gelegele
Edo State Government on Wednesday said is wooing investors to establish an Independent Power Plant at Gelegele in Ovia North-East local government. Recall that the state government has proposed to also establish container terminal seaport to boost the economic activities of the state as well as the community. BusinessDay reports that the governor of the…
