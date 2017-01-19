Obayiuwana: NFF demanded 50% bribe from Puma

NIGERIAN versatile sports journalist working with the British Broadcasting Corporation, BBC, Osasu Obayiuwana, has the untold reasons behind the collapse of the big sponsorship deal between Nigeria and German sports brand, Puma in 2015. When Amaju Pinnick, the President of the NFF was to start the deal, he made so much media blitz. Eventually, the […]

The post Obayiuwana: NFF demanded 50% bribe from Puma appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

